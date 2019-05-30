5 Ways To Get In On The Neon Green Trend This Summer

Neon green nails. Neon green hair. Neon green here and neon green there. This year’s hottest summer trend isn’t an item, it’s a color. And everyone is indulging in the trend in their own way.

Here’s how you can get in on the neon green craze this season:

On Your Nails

Whether you’re into stiletto, coffin, square of almond shape nails, bright nails are all the rage with neon green is the go-to color for the everyday girl and celebrities like Rihanna, who was seen flaunting this fabulous manicure on the promo trail.

Try out this black-owned nail polish by Pear Nova in the shade “One Piece Wonder. $11.50

Neon Green Clothes

In the words of Cardi B, “I could buy designer, but that Fashion Nova fit.” You can find tons of neon green threads for cheap on FashionNova.com and be in the same company as celebrities like Amber Rose, Kylie Jenner, Adrienne Bailon and Blac Chyna, who all wear the brand. Check out FashionNova’s “neon green” section, here.

(For our plus-size ladies, you can also grab this neon green maxi at FashionToFigure)

Your Hair

Celebs like Sza, Teyana Taylor, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Kylie Jenner have all embraced the neon green hair trend. While you probably can’t afford their wig makers (no shade, we can’t either), you can try out this 20″ neon green wig on Etsy. $385. Still a hefty price, but some things you should just not skimp on.

By The Pool

Try IconSwim for your sweltering hot swimsuit this summer Melanin x neon green = a winner! Check out their neon section for suits under $30. (And they always have some sort of sale going on).

Under Your Clothes

Impress BAE with this neon green “Sativa II” teddy from Facet Lingerie. The limited-edition, velvet lined, glow-in-the-dark lingerie uses a stretchy fabric, which makes it one size fits most, from 0-16. And it is “designed to fit and enhance all breast sizes and body types XS – L.” $90

