The Lo’ Down With Angie and Jordan: Beyoncé, Sephora being racist again & Jussie Smollett update

While Lore’l is out of town Angie and Jordan are keeping you up to date with what’s happening in news and entertainment. Today they reported on Leslie Jones’ experience with Sephora being racist again & the police phone call from Jussie Smollett’s attack was released.

We’d also like to say Thank God the NBA Finals haven’t been a bore! Some people may have thought the Warriors were going to sweep the Raptors but things are definitely remaining competitive and interesting on as well as off the court. “They’re lucky Solange wasn’t there!” was the overall consensus Jordan left with after discussing the Beyoncé and Nicole Lacob situation. Was it just a billionaire to billionaire conversation or was the shove from Beyoncé well deserved. Watch Video to hear was Angie and Jordan think.

