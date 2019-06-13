Someone must have talked to Justin Bieber. The Canadian crooner has walked back his challenge of Tom Cruise to a fight, saying he was just joking.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Sure you were.

“It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes,” said Biebs while TMZ camera were rolling. “I think he would probably whoop my ass in a fight,” he added. “He’s got that dad strength.”

Yeah, he must have been reading the tweets where the general consensus was he would catch the most proper fade.

Justin Bieber Walks Back Tom Cruise Fade Request was originally published on hiphopwired.com

