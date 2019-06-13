Someone must have talked to Justin Bieber. The Canadian crooner has walked back his challenge of Tom Cruise to a fight, saying he was just joking.
Sure you were.
“It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes,” said Biebs while TMZ camera were rolling. “I think he would probably whoop my ass in a fight,” he added. “He’s got that dad strength.”
Yeah, he must have been reading the tweets where the general consensus was he would catch the most proper fade.
Justin Bieber Walks Back Tom Cruise Fade Request was originally published on hiphopwired.com
