Missy Elliot The First Female Rapper To Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

2018 Essence Festival New Orleans Concert

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

 

Missy Elliot just made history. The Virginia native is the first female rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

A gifted songwriter, Elliot has written hits for numerous artists including Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Ariana Grande.

Former first lady Michelle Obama shared her love of Elliots’s contributions. In a video that aired during the ceremony Obama lent these warm words:

“Missy, I want to thank you for all of your trailblazing ways. Thank you, not for just sharing your gift with the world, but for being an advocate for so many people out there, especially young girls who are still figuring out how to make their voices heard.”

Elliott is the third rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall, after Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri.

Missy Elliot The First Female Rapper To Be Inducted Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

