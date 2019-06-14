E32019: Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Mobile Game Coming To iOS & Android In 2020

The hit Netflix original show, Stranger Things has been making a lot of headlines ahead of its third season launching in July. We learned a Nike capsule collection is on the way earlier this week, and now the company announced that a new RPG mobile game based on the show that looks to rival Pokémon Go is coming next year.

Next Games a Finnish distributor and publisher will be bringing the game to mobile phones in 2020. The company is no stranger to working with insanely-popular shows either, it also developed games based off AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise. The announcement of the Stranger Things game came at E3 panel called ‘Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals into Video Game’ on Wednesday (Jun.12).

In traditional E3 style, we're leaving you with some tasty teasers to chew on. Watch out for our upcoming projects with @Behaviour@Ubisoft @Roblox and @EpicGames. Get hype and stay tuned to NX for more info on these real soon! — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 12, 2019

In a press release, Next Games describes the game as a “location-based puzzle RPG game” that will be arriving on iOS and Android devices in 2020. Like the ridiculously popular Pokémon Go, Stranger Things will allow players to take a trip to dreaded Upside Down during their daily travels thanks to location-based and Google Maps integration. Players will be able to unite with other fans to “fight back its emerging evils.”

Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO, Next Games on the upcoming title:

“We are huge fans of Stranger Things and thrilled to work together with Netflix to bring our shared vision of Stranger Things into life in a mobile game format. Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things’ rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device. Combined with Netflix’s second-to-none ability to reach audiences across the globe, we will deploy all of our accumulated creative and technological expertise to create a game for the fans of the series all around the world.”

The mobile Stranger Things game isn’t the only title coming related to the show, Stranger Things 3 The Game which is described as an “adventure game that blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist” will be arriving alongside the release of the shows highly-anticipated third season in July.

El’s psychic powers are front and center, with a special upgrade that amplifies her strength. Prepare for nosebleeds. pic.twitter.com/215j9sxE90 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 12, 2019

Christopher Lee, who is head of interactive games at the streaming giant, also announced there will be Fortnite content related to the show arriving as well.

—

Photo: Next Games / Netflix

#E32019: Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Mobile Game Coming To iOS & Android In 2020 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: