Lee Daniels Agrees To Pay Dame Dash And His Children’s Mothers

It seems that Lee Daniels is doing the right thing within regards to the money he owes Dame Dash. He has agreed to a fair and just payment plan.

Page Six is reporting that the critically acclaimed director will be settling his loan with the Harlem native. In case you have been living under a rock Daniels had done some films that Dash backed when he was still an up and coming talent. But apparently, when he hit it big he forgot about his bill. Lee agreed to settle the balance but then Damon’s former loves who he has children with asked that the money go directly to them since Dame has been delinquent with child support. Got all that?

According to court records, Lee has come to an agreement with Dash on how the monies will be split. The Empire co-creator will give Rachel Roy, who Dame has two daughters with, $27,500 dollars. He will also pay $27,500 to Cindy Morales who has a son with. Finally, the Roc-A-Fella Records founder will receive $55,000.00 and another $100,000 will be cut to a loan company who Dash was also behind in payments with.

Daniels’ lawyer, James Sammarato, made it clear that Lee is more than willing to put this behind him in a statement to Page Six. “The complaint makes clear that Daniels has no dog in the fight, and no preference as to whom the settlement payments are made.”

