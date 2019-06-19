Young Thug Drug Case Dropped By Los Angeles D.A., Cops Hit Rapper’s Car

Thugger is in the clear. The Los Angeles District Attorney has declined to prosecute Young Thug in his gun case and also noted that the cops rear-ended his car, and need to pay for the “minor damages.”

Reports TMZ:

The D.A.’s Office tells us … the case was rejected earlier this month due to insufficient evidence. YT’s attorney, Michael Goldstein, confirmed to us the case is now closed. TMZ broke the story when cops busted Young Thug back in August — a member of Thug’s crew ran into a police car, which triggered a vehicle search. That’s when cops discovered the weapons.

YT — who was seen in handcuffs and escorted to a waiting cruiser — was booked just after for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle … a felony. The bust came on the night he was celebrating the release of his new album, “Slime Language” and his 27th birthday.

Additionally, legal docs revealed Thugger’s DNA was not found on the seized gun, so authorities were unable to determine who it actually belonged to. Also, the police cruiser ran into Thug’s Rolls-Royce cause minor damages that the D.A. says LA PD needs to pay for.

Sometimes justice is served.

