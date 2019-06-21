Yaddiya Clears Up What Moechella Really Is

If you’re in the DMV then you’ve heard of Moechella, which is combo of the commonly used word in DC “Moe” and the music festival Coachella. Moechella’s founder Yaddiya of Long Live GoGo wanted a way to bring music of the city together with activism and so far each of the events have been very successful. The vibes are just right. Great music, loving community and a sense of change fills the air but there have been some misconceptions put out and Yaddiya wanted to clear them up…

