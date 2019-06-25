Bradley Beal Shares His Community Assist Award Win with 2 of his Students

Tonight the 3rd annual Kia NBA Awards on TNT were held. In past years the entire TNT crew; Erinie, Shaq, Kenny and Chuck hosted the Awards but this year Shaq took it on solo. Of course there were still appearances but the crew laughing and cracking jokes as usual.

Coming off of the highly DC influenced BET Awards it’s only right that we represented at the NBA Awards also held in Cali. Wale presented the 6th man of the year award which Lou Williams won for the 3rd time. John Wall also had the honor of presenting the Community Assist Award, which he has won, to his teammate and brother Bradley Beal.

Bradley Beal was been very influencial and involved in our community here so this honor was very special. Beal brought two of the students from his program with him to California and on up stage when he received his award! This was their first time traveling first class so of course this moment will be unforgettable in their young lives.

Hopefully with this honor and his deep rooted tie to the youth in our community, Beal will remain a Wizards for years to come!

Issa Rae, Mike Ealy, Amanda Seales, JB Smoove, Tiffany Haddish were some of the other celebrities that were in attendance. Robin Roberts is extremely deserving of the Stager Strong Award! “Make your mess your message” was quote by her mother that Robin has lived by.

Legends Magic Johnson and Larry Johnson were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Their careers have been woven together so it was only right that they shared in this spotlight one more time.

The last trophy of the night was the Most Valuable Player. Which wasn’t a surprise to many, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the 2019 MVP! He was able to share this moment with his mother and younger brothers which if you know his upbringing this was definitely an emotionally prideful moment for them all.

“I want to thank my amazing brothers, you know I love you guys, you are my ride or dies. I look up to you guys. I want to thank my amazing mom, you are my hero!” Giannis shares as tears roll down his cheeks while on stage standing tall with the trophy in his hands. “She always saw the future for us.” This was another heart warming tear jerker of the night.

Back to back nights of our culture showcased on the big stage 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

