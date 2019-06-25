Megan Thee Stallion Talks Managing School and Her Career

By: Taylor Wilkinson
Megan Thee Stallion is fearlessly managing being a student and being an artist. Megan is studying Health Administration at Texas of the University.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
After not being able to physically attend classes at her University due to her busy schedule, Megan decided to take online classes. During an interview she mentioned, “I always knew I wanted to be an artist, but I always knew I wanted to get my degree too.” Additionally, on June 21st, Megan posted an Instagram in business attire with the caption, “I miss being on campus lol I think I’ll start regular classes again in the fall *laughing face* (for those who don’t kno I had to start online classes since I started getting so busy).”
Megan is setting the stage for young individuals who are teetering between their career and going to school. Thee Stallion is making an example for herself and the community, showing that you can follow your dreams while also getting your degree of your choice. Megan keep doing real hot girl sh*t!
RELATED STORY: Gucci Mane, DaBaby, Megan the Stallion and More Coming to Summer Jam in Ohio
17 Photos Of Rap’s Next Big Star Megan Thee Stallion Because We’re Obsessed
17 Photos Of Rap’s Next Big Star Megan Thee Stallion Because We’re Obsessed
1.1 of 17
2.2 of 17
3.3 of 17
4.4 of 17
5.5 of 17
6.6 of 17
7.7 of 17
8.8 of 17
9.9 of 17
10.10 of 17
11.11 of 17
12.12 of 17
13.13 of 17
14.14 of 17
15.15 of 17
The Latest:
- Migos “Stripper Bowl,” Cartel ft. Boosie Badazz “Make It Out The Streets” & More | Daily Visuals
- In Real Life Salute: Tonee Lawson [@thebeorg]
- Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming June 25 #BourdainDay
- J. Cole, Travis Scott, & Kendrick Lamar to Headline Hip-Hop Festival in Las Vegas
- Black Couple In Detroit Suburb Faced Racist Slurs In Restaurant, Management Did Nothing
- Press Play: Brian Tyree Henry Gives ‘Drunk History’ & ‘Scream’ Makes A Comeback
- Meghan McCain Wants You To Know Her Father Suffered More Than Migrant Children Dying In Detention Centers
- The Other MJ: 6 Things We’ve Learned About Michael Jackson Since His Death
- The Sneaker Game: Reebok’s Damion Presson
- With LeBron James Confirming That Space Jam 2 Has Began Filming, The Michael Jordan Comparisons Should End
Megan Thee Stallion Talks Managing School and Her Career was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com