For many, seeing just one of hip-hop’s heavy hitters would be a huge check off the bucket list. Rap is in as good a place as it’s ever been right now, and some of the biggest names down to some cult favorites are all going to be in the same place for the Day N Vegas festival.

The festival will last three days and will be headlined by J. Cole, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.

J. Cole is working on another Revenge of the Dreamers collaboration project with the rest of the Dreamville squad and will be joined by acts like Lil Uzi Vert, Juice Wrld, Goldlink, JID, Megan Thee Stallion and Saba on Friday.

Saturday will have a much more southern sound all day with Travis Scott headlining. Joining Scott on the second day is Migos, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, DaBaby, Sheck Wes and Rico Nasty.

The last day of the festival is TDE heavy with Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, and Ab-Soul joining their label mate Kendrick Lamar. Also performing is Tyler The Creator, Kali Uchis, Boogie and G Herbo.

The festival is being put on by Goldenvoice, the company that puts on Coachella, Stage Coach, FYF, Firefly, Camp Flog Gnaw and more.

Tickets go on sale on June 28 at Noon PT. The website is offering a myriad of three-day packages ranging from $299-$899. For those working with a budget, there are payment plans available, allowing you to secure the tickets now and pay them off over the next few months.

The festival will take place rain or shine at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds near the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue. This is the inaugural Day N Vegas festival and should be big enough to rival other huge hip-hop heavy festivals like Rolling Loud and Camp Flog Gnaw.

J. Cole, Travis Scott, & Kendrick Lamar to Headline Hip-Hop Festival in Las Vegas was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

