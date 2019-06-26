There was a time when is a Migos music video wasn’t using a strip club as the backdrop or strippers in general you’d think that something was amiss like “Were they banned from the big boy bar or something?” It just so happened that they were evolving before our eyes but today they take it back to their favorite scenery and we ain’t complaining.

Taking court at The Quality Control Stripper Bowl for their visual to “Stripper Bowl,” the Migos and everyone in attendance didn’t just make it rain, they created a monsoon in there and we doubt FEMA would be able to convince anyone in the club to run for the exits. Not with that world-class twerking taking place.

Keeping the scene in the south, Boosie Badazz links up with Cartel and chop it up on the block and politic with the people in the clip to “Make It Out The Streets.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Malibu Mitch, Ronny J, and more.

MIGOS – “STRIPPER BOWL”

CARTEL FT. BOOSIE BADAZZ – “MAKE IT OUT THE STREETS”

YUNG SLATT & B STAKK FT. PEEWEE LONGWAY – “WORK MY MOVE”

MALIBU MITCH – “CELINE”

BLACC CUZZ FT. YOUNG GREATNESS – “THUG CRY”

HERION YOUNG – “DWDC”

RONNY J – “GUCCI LIPS”

MULATTO – “PRETTY RICKY”

Migos “Stripper Bowl,” Cartel ft. Boosie Badazz “Make It Out The Streets” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: