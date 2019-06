For her latest single “Press,” Cardi releases a bloody NSFW music video. The video mimics her real life court case for an alleged assault in a strip club.

We follow Cardi arguing in the courtroom to her, naked, surrounded by dead bodies. The video ends with her in jail, drowning her fellow inmate in the toilet.

Cardi is continuing to push the boundaries and look good while doing it!

