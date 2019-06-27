What’s free? Definitely not any hats from Lids that’s for sure. That’s why in an effort to continue to expand his empire, Meek Mill has officially become a co-owner in the hat selling franchise that moves over 28 million crowns per year.

Why no other rapper has thought to invest in the retail store is beyond us but for Meek it made perfect sense, as like most of us, he’s bought a piece of too from Lids over the years.

“I’ve always been a fan of Lids – growing up, I remember buying their hats to match my outfits and look my best,” said Meek Mill in a press statement. “It’s amazing to see my relationship with the brand come full-circle and have the opportunity to evolve as a businessman. We have a great team in place and we’re looking forward to taking Lids to new heights.”

Aside from headwear, Lids also sells officially licensed professional and college sports team apparel online and at their 1,239 retail stores across the country. Not a bad move, Meek.

His new business partners couldn’t be more excited about the new addition to their team.

“It’s truly a pleasure to welcome Meek to the Lids ownership team,” said Lawrence Berger, co-founder and partner at Ames Watson, via a press statement. “From afar, I’ve respected Meek’s zeal for music and criminal justice reform, and I know that enthusiasm will translate to our work with Lids. His business acumen, passion for fashion and creative outlook will be vital to making us a more versatile brand.”

Keep that winning streak going, Meek!

Diversifying Bonds: Meek Mill Becomes Co-Owner Of Lids Hat Company was originally published on hiphopwired.com

