Jordan’s HOT Topic: How To Get in the 1%

Over the weekend Jordan saw that there was a lot of discussion about how to be considered the 1%. He found out that in Virginia you need to make a minimum of 425k a year, in Maryland 446k and in D.C. 598k. But the state with the highest minimum is Connecticut with 701k. Jordan says this is great and all but for those of us living in a regular life, let’s reflect back on our brokiest moments. Lore’l shares that she hasn’t had a broke moment since she was young collecting coins from that big jar everyone has in their house. Well Jordan says “Life is in constant flucuation” and has had to rely on the overdraft fee to get through.

What’s has been your brokiest moment? Let us know below?

