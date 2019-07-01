Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And The Key Ingredient To Helping Your Hair Grow

My Black Is Beautiful has a mission of “redefining what it means to be Black.” The company, a division of P&G, is a 10-year-old platform promoting and affirming Black culture in an uplifting way. Now, they are taking their message a step further and helping Black women nurture their hair through a line of products made specifically for us. “The My Black is Beautiful line of hair products was inspired by the 2.6 million women in our online community who have evolving and diverse beauty needs,” Lela Coffey, brand director of multicultural beauty at P&G explained.

The brand has been engaging with women and having conversations around hair and hair needs so it’s no surprise the company, owned by a consumer powerhouse, wouldn’t forray into the haircare space to help Black women reach their hair goals. The line launched today with 5 products including a hydrating shampoo ($11.99, sallybeauty.com) and fortifying conditioner ($11.99, sallybeauty.com). They also have product they are calling a ‘tangle slayer’ available for women with both Type 3 ($12.99, sallybeauty.com) and Type 4 ($12.99, sallybeauty.com) hair. Yesss! They also have an intense recovery treatment ($12.99, sallybeauty.com) which is a deep penetrating hair mask that smoothes and replenishes hair. The formula strengthens hair and restores moisture with results after the first use!

Felicia Leatherwood stopped by Hello Beautiful offices to talk about the new line. The product has tumeric, ginger, honey, coconut milk and coconut oil to help all curly kinky girls maintain, manage and grow their curls. Leatherwood shared, “A lot of women write to me and say there hair isn’t growing or they are having issues with their hair.” The first question that she then asks the inquirer is how much product build up do they have on their scalp? Too much product buildup causes sebum, a XX. A main ingredient in the product line is tumeric. Leatherwood explained, “Tumeric being an anti-inflammatory will address the blockage and the follicle. Tumeric will also strengthen at the cortex.” You need products that are going to get to the root (literally!) of the problem. She added, “You are looking for a product that’s giving you maximum moisture, hydration and strengthening your hair.” Leatherwood has used this product on her clients and she shared, “I noticed how soft it made the hair. It was manageable!” Tumeric has been used for a long time as a remedy for anti-inflammatory, itching, etc. There are not too many brands that are using it in the haircare space and Leatherwood feels that “the MBIB line is winning with the tumeric. I think it’s going to be a key component to them growing bigger with their product.”

Another powerful ingredient found throughout the collection is ginger. Leatherwood exclaimed, “Ginger wakes up the follicle!” She continued, “It wakes up the cuticle of the hair. It says to the hair, ‘Hey, let’s do something fun!’ When it wakes it up, it opens it up. That’s when the coconut milk and coconut oil gets to penetrate the hair.”

If hair shedding is an issue for you, then you’ll definitely want to use the intense mask as it helps with hair retention. Leatherwood said, “The mask will help with the shedding and the growth. What masks do is it exfoliates on the scalp. You need your scalp to be scrubbed in a non abrasive way. It exfoliates and cleanses your hair and scalp from the toxin and the environment.” Leatherwood shared a pro-tip in utilizing the mask: “After you use the mask, wash with the shampoo, then use some conditioner to soften it back up.” Normally, I start with shampoo, conditioner, then use a mask, but you can do it in the opposite direction for a more powerful effect.

The one thing that personally stood out to me about the product line is the conditioning creams. I loved that they came in two options, depending on hair type. Leatherwood revealed, “These conditioning creams are 24/7. You are styling with a conditioning cream but it’s working for you all day.”

Give your hair some time to adjust to these products and show their change. Leatherwood taught Hello Beautiful to “use it as a lifestyle product.” If you’re anything like me, you have a cocktail of products and brands in your beauty cabinet. You probably mix and match and have your go to favorites. If you truly want to see an effect, Leatherwood revealed, “You want to stick to it for 3 months or more to get the benefits of how it works.”

Beauties, are you excited for this new haircare line? Will you be trying the product? Take our poll below and talk to us in the comment section!

Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And The Key Ingredient To Helping Your Hair Grow was originally published on hellobeautiful.com