Rich The Kid ft. Miguel & Ty Dolla $ign “Woah,” Kevin Gates “Push It” & More | Daily Visuals

Though Rich The Kid has had a rough go of things in his young rap career having gotten juxed out in LA a few times, you have to give him props for continuing onward and upward regardless of the L’s he’s been taking from the wolves.

Today the ATLien continues to chug along and in his clip for “Woah,” links up with Miguel and Ty Dolla $ign to host a small get together at a house filled with exotic women from all walks of life.

Keeping the scene in the south, Kevin Gates gives viewers a sneak peak of what his training regiment consists of and shows off his new physic in his clip for “Push It.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Afro B featuring French Montana, Maxo Kream, and more.

RICH THE KID, TY DOLLA $IGN & MIGUEL – “WOAH”

KEVIN GATES – “PUSH IT”

AFRO B FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “JOANNA (DROGBA) REMIX”

MAXO KREAM – “STILL”

GRAND OPUS – “HIGH POWER”

CASEY VEGGIES – “THE CEILING”

NECHIE – “TRIPLE BEAM LIGHTS”

YBN NAHMIR – “GET RICH”

KODIE SHANE – “END LIKE THAT”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “TRUST”

