Actress Brely Evans Has “Ambitions” Of Becoming A Talk Show Host [Morning Hustle Exclusive]

It was a pleasure to have Brely Evans join the Morning Hustle! We could feel her excitement about her new show Ambitions, through the phone. Brely got us hip to what this show is about and what we can expect, “love, sex, betrayal, did I say sex?!”

Brely’s character is a don’t take mess type of chick. She is running her family restaurant but due to gentrification, they are trying to push them out. Because gentrification is something that is going on all over, Brely says this story will resonate with so many people.

Brely started her film career off in the movie Just Wright with Common and Queen Latifah. She said she got that role from seeing her skits on youtube. As she reflected back on beginning to now working with Oprah and Will Packer, she has been so grateful for her journey. Her main message to all of the DMV is to go for your dreams, believe in yourself and don’t let anything hold you back!

