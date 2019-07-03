CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick Convinces Nike to Pull Latest Sneakers Over Possible Slavery Connection

The football quarterback/activist has convinced Nike to pull its Betsy Ross American flag Air Max 1 sneakers. The shoes were made for a special Independence Day release. The shoes are red, white, and blue with 13 stars that represent the thirteen original colonies on the back.

Nike then pulled the release of the shoe after Kaepernick reminded Nike of the historical ties the flag has to slavery and racism. In fact, members of the KKK use the flag today as a symbol to represent their ideals.

Of course many conservatives were upset with Nike’s decision and demand them to release the shoes.

