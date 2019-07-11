Money, Money Everywhere! What Would You Do?

You’ve all had that dream that we were famous, wealthy or just floating in cash. Well, that was real life in Atlanta yesterday. The doors of a money truck opened while on the highway and $175,000 flew out! 15 drivers pulled over and gathered as much money as they could. Once the police arrived there was only $200 left.

Jordan questioned why there were only 15 people that pulled over and Lore’l asked, “Who left the 200 dollars?!” But Angie was also happy to report that some of the people who collected the money did return it because those who don’t can face years in prison. Jordan saw this whole situation as a blessing from God and gives advice on how not to get caught if this ever happens again…

