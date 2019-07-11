Former Redskin Albert Haynesworth Reveals He Needs A Kidney Transplant

Former Redskins Defensive Lineman Albert Haynesworth revealed on Instagram that he is in need of a Kidney transplant.
The 38-year-old Haynesworth has been dealing with health issues since his retirement from the NFL. In the post, which you can see below, Haynesworth also revealed that he suffered brain aneurysms in 2014 and has been dealing with Kidney Disease for some years now.
Well this hard for me to say but my doctors said I should reach out to my family, friends and fans Some of you may know I’ve been battling kidney disease for a few years now the time has come family, friends and fans I’m in dire need of a kidney mine have finally failed me on July 7 2019. It’s hard to believe from being a professional athlete to only 8 season in retirement that my body has taken another major blow. First with the brain aneurism 3 seasons out of the NFL to now my kidneys failing me. But the bright side of this latest ordeal I can ask for help by asking for someone to generously donate a kidney. If you are interested in giving this precious gift please call Vanderbilt at 615-936-0695 and hit option 2. GOD BLESS thank you for your prayers and thanks for sharing this message. #VFL #TITANUP
Haynesworth was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 15th overall pick in the 2002 draft. In 2009, he signed a seven-year $100 million contract with the Skins with a then-record $41 million in guaranteed money. He was a two-time All-Pro and in 2008 was named Defensive Player of the Year by the Sporting News.
