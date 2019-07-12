Jay-Z Becomes The Brand Strategist for Cannabis Company

Jay-Z is the latest celebrity to join the growing cannabis industry. Jay-Z shared he is starting a multiyear partnership with the Bay Area cannabis company Caliva.

He will become the chief brand strategist and help the company with its outreach and creatives choices. Jay-Z decided to join the cannabis industry to make it easier for those with criminal records to eventually participate in the industry.

In his statement, Jay-Z shared what he hopes will come out of his partnership:

“Anything I do, I want to do correctly and at the highest level…With all the potential in the cannabis industry, Caliva’s expertise and ethos make them the best partners for this endeavor. We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way.”

https://giphy.com/gifs/jay-z-hova-jz-101TgAiTF9v6E0″>via GIPHY

Also On 93.9 WKYS: