With the rap super group known as the Beast Coast on the cusp of embarking on their highly anticipated tour, delegates from Pro Era, Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers link up to drop their first official video as a Bucktown infantry.

Taking it back to the block for the black-and-white visuals to “Distance,” the Beast Coast spread love the Brooklyn way by sharing some smoke, drank, and even BBQ for family and friends. Shout outs to them for pouring out a little liquor for the homies that ain’t here. Not enough heads do that these days.

Down in South Beach French Montana finds himself under servellance but all the feds see is a bunch of big booty twerking in his clip for the City Girls assisted “Wiggle It.” Yung Miami catch up with Hazel-E yet? Not instigating, just askin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fat Joe, Dre and Lil Wayne, Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott, and more.

BEAST COAST – “DISTANCE”

FRENCH MONTANA FT. CITY GIRLS – “WIGGLE IT”

FAT JOE, DRE & LIL WAYNE – “PULLIN”

ED SHEERAN & TRAVIS SCOTT – “ANTISOCIAL”

TORY LANEZ – “MELEE”

YOSHI FLOWER – “EMPTY”

KING LIL G – “47 DEEP”

KREPT & KONAN FT. K-TRAP – “I SPY”

G&D – “WHERE I’M FROM”

The Beast Coast “Distance,” French Montana ft. City Girls “Wiggle It” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: