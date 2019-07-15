UPDATE 7/15/19 11:36 AM:

A suspect and a man has died after a shooting at a methadone clinic in Baltimore.

According to Fox 45, three people including an officer were shot in the 2100 block of Maryland Ave.

The location of the shooting is a clinic which specializes in substance use and mental health disorders.

Witnesses say a man went into the clinic after receiving his medicine and opened fire. Police have not confirmed any details related to the incident.

The officer was rushed to Shock Trauma, his or her condition is not known.

This story is developing.

ORIGINAL:

Baltimore Police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting at a substance abuse center.

An officer was hurt when the gunman was allegedly trying to steal medication from the clinic according to witnesses.

The shooting on the 2100 block of Maryland Avenue. Police said the injured officer was taken to Shock Trauma.

At this time, no word on the extent of the officer’s injuries.

According to witnesses, the gunman was attempting to steal medication from the clinic before opening fire. #UPDATE from police expected soon. #WJZ — Kimberly Eiten (@KimberlyEiten) July 15, 2019

Source: CBS Baltimore

UPDATE: 2 Dead, Baltimore Police Officer Shot At Methadone Clinic was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

