Ayesha Curry stays trying it lol and this time she tried it with the ‘Milly Rock’ dance move that she didn’t quite nail but we have to admit it was a cute effort. What we really love is how her man Steph Curry posted his own video doing the ‘Milly Rock’ clapping back at the haters who had something to say about his wife’s dance moves.

See Ayesha dancing below then watch Steph coming to her defense as a real husband should!

VIDEO: Ayesha Curry’s Struggle Milly Rock & Steph Curry’s Clap Back At Her Haters was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com