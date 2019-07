Victor Blackwell is from Baltimore and fights for us right here. He was on CNN and I was wondering why he took Donald Trumps tweet so serious about Baltimore because he is one of us. I love the fact that CNN let’s Don Lemon and Victor Blackwell speak as passionate new anchors to express their feelings about what’s right.

Source- CNN

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Victor Blackwell On CNN Defending Hometown Baltimore [Video] was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: