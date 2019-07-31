Mario Lopez Receives Backlash & Apologizes For His Comments On Trans Kids

During a recent 40-minute podcast interview, one of the topics brought up was the “weird trend” in Hollywood that have celebrities such as how actress Charlize Theron revealing that her 7-year-old child Jackson did not want to identify as a boy.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” Theron told the Daily Mail. “Until she looked at me when she was 3 years old and said, ‘I am not a boy!’”

Well Mario Lopez (and I am sure a slew of others) think that 3-years-old is too young for a child to make sure a permanent gender decision. Peep the 3-part clip below (swipe each clip)

“I am trying to understand it myself, and please don’t lump me into that whole [group],” Lopez responded. “I’m kind of blown away too. Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids obviously and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong but at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, well, OK, then you’re going to a boy or a girl, whatever the case may be … It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.” He added, “When you’re a kid … you don’t know anything about sexuality yet. You’re just a kid.” “I think parents need to allow their kids to be kids but at the same time, you gotta be the adult in the situation. Pause with that and — I think the formative years is when you start having those discussions and really start making these declarations.”

After hours of social media backlash, the EXTRA TV host & former Saved By The Bell star has issued an apology,

