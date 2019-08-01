Inmate Streams Live On Facebook From An Atlanta Federal Prison [VIDEO]

According to a WSBTV, an inmate locked up in a Federal Prison in Southeast Atlanta went live on facebook from inside his cell, raising serious concerns of he even got the phone inside the jail. Officials say inmate Brian Wilson, who is prison for possessing a stolen firearm, is now looking a more penalties, because it is a crime for an inmate to have a cell phone inside a federal prison. He also tried to start a Go-Fund-Me to help his cellmate.

The FBI is further investigating how the contraband was actually smuggled into the prison, but prisons around the state have been put on notice.

