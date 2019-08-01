A$AP Rocky Finally Testifies In Swedish Court [LISTEN HERE]

Today A$AP Rocky testified before the Swedish court in a plea to finally be freed from prison and told the judges that he actually begged the alleged victim to leave him alone. He also spoke about an alleged video that could have shown him hitting the victim with a bottle but A$AP claims that video doesn’t exist because he didn’t use the bottle as a weapon.
via TMZ
Rocky took the stand and admitted he and his crew “jumped” the alleged victim … but only after they threw punches at his bodyguard.
The attorneys focused on a bottle A$AP was holding as he tried to stave the alleged victim away. He insisted, “I didn’t break any bottles,” but conceded his crew picked up bottles to “get them out of there.” He also said, “You got to realize my life is very unique and particular. I’ve been stabbed in the face and my home has been robbed at gunpoint twice. That’s why I have security.” This was in response to why he picked up the bottle.
Rocky said his bodyguard tried various “tactics” to get the 2 guys away, to no avail. He says his bodyguard was trying to protect him but insists he didn’t “beat up the alleged victim.” TMZ posted video where you see the bodyguard pick the alleged victim up by his neck.
Listen to his testimony HERE
