#ThisOrThat DMV: Crab 🦀Boss or Mumbo Sauce 3 Wings & Fries?! 🤔 #TheLostBoy @ybncordae talks which one he chooses when he’s visiting home + if he prefers Fresh Prince over Martin 📺 & if Pineapples 🍍belong on pizza 🍕 inside a quick game of This Or That

Also, the upstart rapper talks about his most transparent track, “Family Matters” off of his critically acclaimed album.

