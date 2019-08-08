Wesley Snipes Joins Cast of ‘Coming to America 2’

We’re here for this. There it is. That’s the story.

Just kidding. But what else needs to be said!? Wesley Snipes is joining Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and James Earl Jones for ‘Coming to America 2,’ which is set to be released in August 2020.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the new storyline follows Prince Akeem back to America to find his long lost son. Hall still plays Akeem’s best friend who’s always down for the ride, even without knowing what the ride entails. But Snipes will play a new character, General Izzi, who’s the ruler of a neighboring nation.

With Snipes track record, we know he’s going to give play the h-e-double hockey sticks out of that role. Are you going to see it?

