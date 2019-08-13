Caring For Black Moms: The Heartwarming Story Of Doodle For Google Winner Arantza Peña Popo

The Doodle for Google competition has come to an end and this year’s winner tells a heartwarming story about family and giving back.

Every year, Google hosts the competition to encourages students across the U.S. to submit a creative “doodle” that incorporates the company’s search page logo. This year, the winner receives a $30,000 scholarship, a $50,000 technology package for their school and a visit to the company’s headquarters in California.

According to USA Today, the theme for 2019 was “When I grow up, I hope…,” and contestants were encouraged to submit art that reflected their vision for the future. This year’s winner, eighteen-year-old Arantza Peña Popo, reflected this theme with her winning piece titled, “Once you get it, give it back.”

Her Google art depicts a framed photo of her mom carrying Arantza as an infant, which was inspired by a real photograph in her home of her mom holding her sister. Then, below the framed photo of her mom, an adult version of Arantza is depicted caring for her aging mother.

The Georgia artist was announced as the winner of the competition late Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she made an appearance.

When asked what went into her decision to focus on her mom for the competition, Arantza explained in a Q&A with Google:

“I think it was just a chance to thank her for all she’d done. Sometimes I think of the cost of raising a child all the way to adulthood and since I know I can’t instantly pay my mom back hundreds of thousands of dollars, I can at least pay her back in a sincere doodle.”

Too special.

“When I grow up, I hope to care for my mom as much as she cared for me," says high school senior Arantza Peña Popo, the 2019 US #DoodleForGoogle winner. Her #GoogleDoodle, on the Google homepage today, is entitled: "Once you get it, give it back" 🎨 → https://t.co/H8wcGJk4RZ pic.twitter.com/f9FudaTbec — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) August 13, 2019

