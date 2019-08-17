Pied Piper Of R&Pee R. Kelly Will Have Hotel Visits Used Against Him In Court

As part of his ongoing federal case in New York, troubled R&B singer R. Kelly will have hotel visits used against him as evidence in the sexual abuse and sex trafficking matter. Of note, a 2015 visit to a Florida Walt Disney resort will also be entered as evidence in the trial by prosecutors.

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have filed nearly a decade-worth of documents in their sex case against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, including flight records, birth certificates and hotel recipients — one of which is for a 2015 stay at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel.

Court records submitted Thursday show that Kelly and “various individuals” stayed at the family-friendly Lake Buena Vista resort for four days, in addition to jaunts to Connecticut’s Foxwoods Resort Casino and the Planet Hollywood hotel in Los Vegas.

It’s not clear from documents if any of those “individuals” were the girls or young women he’s accused of abusing and trafficking across state lines for sex.

Prosecutors have compiled around 10 years worth of documents that reportedly show exchanges between Kelly and at least one underage girl along with potential evidence that he maintained a harem that he flew around the country for sexual favors.

