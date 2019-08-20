Gender reveals took over the timeline in a viral sensation that lasted longer than most.

Bringing a child into the world is one of the greatest feelings one can experience, or so I’ve heard. Typically the internet is full of couples bursting everything from balloons to baseballs unleashing blue or pink confetti to indicate the sex of the child they’re having. It’s a fun way to create anticipation amongst family and friends eager to welcome the new addition into the world.

No Pressure Freestyle pic.twitter.com/VKAQPoCz6f — Bobby Bestseller (@Logic301) August 19, 2019

Rappers are catching on to the phenomenon lately. J. Cole announced that he had another son on the way in his verse on “Sacrifices,” when he rapped, “She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way.”

Fans love to be let into the lives of their favorite celebrities. Especially the one’s who keep their personal lives away from the spotlight. Perhaps that’s why Logic ended up trending nationally, after announcing that his baby boy was on the way through a freestyle. Check out the clip above which also hints are a sequel to Logic’s debut album, Under Pressure.

Logic Reveals He’s Expecting A Son In “No Pressure” Freestyle Video was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

