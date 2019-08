Maya Milan and Tia P. are this week’s Working Women Wednesday features. Both ladies are contestants on BET’s new show “Next Big Thing” and both have connections to the DMV. Tia P is a graduate of Howard University and Angie Ange has known Maya Milan since she was in high school towards the beginning of her singing career. Angie Ange was able to catch up with both of these amazing artists. Hear their full conversations below…

