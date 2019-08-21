Everybody & They Mama Was At Madison Square Garden For The ‘Power’ Season 6 Premiere & After Party

Last night (August 20), the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden was the place to be in NYC. The hottest ticket in town belonged to Starz’s hit drama Power for the season 6 premiere of the shows the final season. Everybody and they mama was in attendance to peep the first episode before it airs on this Sunday (August 25).
Before the screen rolled down, attendees were treated to a mini-concert from the shows Executive Producer, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson. He wasn’t alone either, he was also joined by Snoop Dogg, Trey Songz, Case, Fetty Wap, Tony Yayo, G4 Boyz, YFN Lucci, Keni Burke, Alicia Myers, and Lil’ Mo.
Following the 50’s energetic performance, it was time to head back into the world of Power. After some brief words and thank yous from showrunner Courtney Kemp, she and the cast introduced the first episode. After the exciting premiere — which we will be recapping for you — the entire cast came back on stage one last time. They joined the Queens rapper and danced while he performed the show’s iconic theme song “Big Rich Town.”
Besides the star power on the stage, there were definitely some big names in the crowd as well. On hand were Ice-T & Coco, Candice Dillard Bassett, Dapper Dan, Stephen A. Smith, Dean Winters, Tina Knowles-Lawson& Richard Lawson, Brandon Michael Hall, J.R. Ramirez, J.R. Smith, Rohan Oza, Lil Mama, and Remy Ma. After the festivities in the arena were over, they head to party the night away to celebrate the show’s record-breaking night in Madison Square Garden.
It was an amazing night, and the perfect way to welcome in one of televisions biggest show’s final season. We can’t wait for you guys to see the first episode on Sunday. Until then hit the gallery to see the rest of the photos from the entire night. Remember to check our recaps following every episode and follow us on Twitter for live commentary.
"Power" Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS]
Photo: Courtesy of Starz / Getty
Everybody & They Mama Was At Madison Square Garden For The ‘Power’ Season 6 Premiere & After Party was originally published on Cassiuslife.com