Antonio Brown Says Him And Ben Roethlisberger Were Never Friends, But Ben Was A Means To An End

There appears to be irreversible damage done to the relationship between Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown. Despite the two now being on different teams, it doesn’t look like the two will be reconciling differences in the near future.

During an interview with NBC Sports, Ben admits that he could have probably handled the situation better. He admits he should not have called out Brown following the game an interception he threw right into the hands of a defensive lineman for running the wrong route. The interception cost the Steelers a game against a far inferior Broncos team, and ultimately cost them a spot in the playoffs, as they finished one win short.

Our @Michele_Tafoya sat down with @steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger as he prepares to start his 16th NFL season. pic.twitter.com/WMNGyCSXKI — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 26, 2019

“I wish I wouldn’t have done it,” Roethlisberger said. “Obviously, we saw what happened. Obviously, it ruined a friendship. I got caught up in the emotion and the heat of the battle.”

AB did not want to allow any misconception to exist, he wanted people to know, he did not take kindly to what Big Ben did, and instantly cleared the air on Twitter.

“Never friends just had to get my ends,” AB said in a tweet that quote tweeted the excerpt from Ben’s interview. “Shut up already” he added at the end of the since-deleted tweet.

Antonio Brown tells Ben Roethlisberger to “shut up already” in latest tweet aimed at the Steelers QB pic.twitter.com/JqzqKV64Mf — Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) August 27, 2019

Brown has made it no secret that Roethlisberger’s betrayal had an everlasting impact on their relationship, stating Ben felt like he was the owner and had the ability to call out coaches and players.

“The type of guy he is. He feels like he’s the owner. Bro, you threw the shit to the D-lineman! What the f*ck? I’m over here wide open. You need to give me a better ball,” Brown said. “But it’s like in the league, you’re going to have a guy from the team that’ll be like, boy, you can’t say nothing. I need you to get out there like, but it’s like why I got to be acting?”

This doesn’t seem to be something Brown is taking lightly. Unfortunately, the Raiders and Steelers don’t play this year, so it doesn’t seem we will get any more fireworks from these two.

Antonio Brown Says Him And Ben Roethlisberger Were Never Friends, But Ben Was A Means To An End was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

