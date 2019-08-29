Arrest Warrant Issued For DeMarcus Cousins Following Threatening Phone Call

DeMarcus Cousins is having the worst year ever. Following reports of the injured Los Angeles Laker star allegedly threatening to shoot his baby mother in the head, a warrant for his arrest has been issued. ESPN reports that he is facing a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in Mobile, Alabama.
On the Mobile municipal court website, a third-degree harassing communications charge is listed, but no further details were shared. The USA Today got confirmation of an arrest warrant being issued for Cousins from a police spokesperson.
Cousin’s former girlfriend, Chasity West, is seeking a restraining order against the NBA star. Court documents state Cousins threatened her and previously choked her. TMZ obtained those records and shared a recording where a man West says is Cousins can be heard making threats. One threat, in particular, stood out when the man on the tape said: “Imma make sure I put a bullet through your f—ing head.”
The argument began between the two when West told Cousins she would not allow their son to go to his wedding in Atlanta. Both the NBA and Los Angeles Lakers are aware of the situation and are “investigating the allegations.”
Cousins was looking forward to next season hopefully being the one to get his career back on track. His hopes were shattered after he tore his ACL earlier this month and is could miss the entire season. This past weekend he married his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Lang.
Cousins has declined to comment.
