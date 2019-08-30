Cassius and HipHopWired have joined forces for our new series, The Sneaker Game.

Mixing men’s lifestyle and the essence of Hip-Hop, together we’ll delve into sneakerheads and the crazy collections they have, but more importantly the footprints they’ve left in the culture. We’re exploring the meaning behind the shoes, how they’ve inspired careers, imaginations and sometimes just fire outfits. On the first episode, we have a friendly competition in the iOne offices to get a feel for the fashion of our coworkers to see whether Team Cassius or Team HipHopWired. Of course, you’ll have to be the judge of the drip yourself.

In the second episode, we’ll chop it up with a member of the iOne team as he breaks down the story behind his favorite pair of Jordans of all time and memories he’s made while rocking them. Check out both episodes below and stay tuned for more episodes of The Sneaker Game.

Watch: The Sneaker Game Episode 1 & 2 was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

