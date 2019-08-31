CLOSE
Live Your Truth Sis: Dinah Jane Talks Thug Luv With A Boogie Wit da Hoodie On ‘SZNS’ At Z107.9 Summer Jam [VIDEO]

Dinah Jane sat down with DJ Misses after her solo performance at Z107.9’s Summer Jam in Cleveland.

The Former member of girl group Fifth Harmony who is now a solo artist with L.A. Reid’s HitCo Entertainment got candid about transitioning from the pop music world to her true passion of R&B music.

“I am really happy just honestly in general with the music I am creating and finding my own lane… There was a part of me that I kinda had to put away for a minute being that I come from a pop girl group I couldn’t really do music that sounded like me just yet… And now I’m here doing R&B: 90s, 2000s music…”

Sis kept it no filter stating it wasn’t about all the ass shaking, she just wants that thug love in reference to the theme of her song ‘SZNS’ with A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Check out the record below!

Z107.9’s Summer Jam is brought to you by Ganley Subaru of Bedford.

Live Your Truth Sis: Dinah Jane Talks Thug Luv With A Boogie Wit da Hoodie On ‘SZNS’ At Z107.9 Summer Jam [VIDEO] was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

