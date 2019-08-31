YFL Kelvin Got Some Big Tour News At Z107.9 Summer Jam [VIDEO]

Cleveland’s own YFL Kelvin sat down with DJ Misses at Z107.9’s Summer Jam to chop it up about his come up and performing on the biggest stage in the city. YFL also spilled the beans on some BIG news in the works!

was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com