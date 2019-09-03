Fetty Wap is in more trouble following a fight between hotel workers in Las Vegas over the holiday weekend.
via TheYBF
The NJ native was reportedly arrested in Las Vegas after allegedly getting into a fight with a valet at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on Sunday night (Sept. 1). Damn. He supposedly hit at least three valet employees at the hotel.
A hotel staff member allegedly made a citizen’s arrest and held Fetty until the police pulled up on the scene. Cops reportedly arrested and charged him with three counts of misdemeanor battery and held in custody for a few hours before he was released with a pending court date.
Fetty Wap Arrested In Las Vegas For Alleged Assault was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com