Fetty Wap Arrested In Las Vegas For Alleged Assault

Hot Girl Lost: Alexis Skyy Got Busy With A Cucumber At New Boo Trouble’s Pool Party

[caption id="attachment_815843" align="alignnone" width="420"] Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] The Hot Girl Summer rankings might be taking a big hit after a new video featuring Alexis Skyy went viral. In the graphic video that we won’t be sharing. The Love & Hip Hop star was at a pool party with her new man Trouble and inserted a cucumber into a woman’s special place while allegedly getting into a fight at the event. Apparently, the pool party had a cucumber theme for the so-called #CucumberChallenge (do your own research on this, preferably not on your work devices) that Trouble reportedly started. Boosie was also in attendance at the party and was especially hype about it, posting two videos of the soft porn-like clips to his Instagram page. There was also a live video captured by Trouble that showed the moment where Skyy made the cucumber disappear. The reaction online has been pure disgust and shock, with some not understanding how this got out into the public. In addition, Skyy addressed the rumors that she got caught up in some beef at the event and denies any involvement. Adding to this, Reginae Carter, the daughter of Lil Wayne, was at the party although she posted a video denouncing the #CucumberChallegne, calling it disgusting and degrading after her boyfriend, YFN Lucci, attended an earlier party. Check out the reactions below. Salute to The Shade Room for posting Alexis Skyy’s reaction video. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0xWQg3BKTb/ — Photo: WENN