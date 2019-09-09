Asking For A Friend, Was Antonio Brown’s Raiders Exit Selfish or Rebellious?

Over the weekend there was a lot of talk about Antonio Brown and it just so happens that Lore’l is a die-hard Raiders fan so this story hit close to her. With all of the drama surrounding how he left The Raiders and is now playing for The New England Patriots, everyone has looked at the situation in different ways. Lore’l and Angie wanted to bring this conversation to our listeners and see what they thought. Lore’l, of course, did not hold back on her emotions toward Mr. Antonio Brown! See Full Video Above…
