Philadelphia 76ers’ Mike Scott Gets Into A Fight With Tailgating Eagles Fans

Philadelphia sports fans are no doubt one of the most passionate fans in all of sports, and they’re not afraid to show it, for better or worse.

For worse was on display Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as the Philadelphia Eagles opened their seasons against their division rivals the Washington Redskins.

In attendance for that game was Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott. Scott is from Chesapeake, Virginia, and rightfully so he grew up a Washington Redskins fan. He showed his fandom by attending the game in a Redskins jersey Sunday, and some belligerent Eagles fan decided to let him know about their disdain with his choice.

Mike Scott, has quickly endeared himself to the Sixers fan base, most notably by diving into the stands for a loose ball while in Milwaukee, and having a sip of beer, along with exemplifying a no-nonsense attitude providing edginess that the Sixers need.

So before the game, he decided to take part in the festivities of tailgating with Eagles fans, but Scott quickly realized that despite his lovable personality to Sixers fans, him wearing Redskins gear, made him public enemy number one for the day. Unfortunately, rather than friendly banter, things became physical, resulting in Mike Scott having to defend himself as a group of fans attacked him.

Mike Scott went to an Eagles tailgate in a Redskins jersey and got into it with some Philly fans. 💀 (🎥: @HoodieMVS) pic.twitter.com/5HkkcxVEzg — theScore (@theScore) September 8, 2019

You can see, the poor many in the green shirt, quickly found out it’s probably not a great idea to run up on a 6’8 240 pound professional athlete just because of a shirt he is wearing, no matter the shirt, you’re likely going to end up on the wrong side of that physical interaction.

No police reports were filed, and it appears that Mike Scott made his way to the game, he posted a picture with no visible damages.

