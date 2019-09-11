Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan sent a letter criticizing Baltimore’s crime-fighting strategy as too “status quo,” and saying the state could give Baltimore an extra $21 million only if it sends “acceptable” measures and reports on reducing violent crime.
He sent a four page letter to the Mayor’s office and the police department. The spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department said the Commissioner won’t respond until Mayor Young does.
Source:Fox Baltimore
Hogan Criticizes Baltimore’s Crime-Fighting Strategy As Too ‘Status Quo’ was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com