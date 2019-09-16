NBA Notifies Teams of Potential $10 Million Fine for Tampering

Following an offseason during which it was almost widely accepted that teams were tampering, the NBA has made an effort to put an end to it. A memo was reportedly sent out to teams on Friday, notifying them of a potential fine of $10 million if they are caught tampering.

The proposal addresses tampering and illegally agreeing and communicating with players of other teams. It also addresses the perception that the league does not have control of its’ teams. This proposal is in lieu of the very suspicious timing of the NBA free agents this summer announcing their decisions.

These new fines are supposed to be reflective of the exponential revenue growth the NBA has experienced over the time period since the ceilings were determined, which was in 1996. Through those 23 years, the league has expanded 600 percent in revenue, and individual team values have expanded over 1,000%.

Teams can be fined north of $6 million if they engage in an unauthorized contact with a player, otherwise known as tampering. Statements, or acts that damage the league, could be punishable by a $5 million fine — a significant uptick from the previous $1 million fine.

“I think it’s pointless at the end of the day to have rules that we can’t enforce,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “I think it hurts the perception of integrity around the league if people say, ‘Well, you have that rule and it’s obvious that teams aren’t fully complying, so why do you have it?’”

The league’s board of governors, not to be confused with the governors of the teams that are formerly known as owners, are expected to meet to approve these new measures on Sep. 20.

