Black Women Entrepreneurs Pay Off Debt For 30 Students At Clark Atlanta University

Two Black women entrepreneurs paid it forward by giving back to students in need at their alma mater. Pinky Cole, the creator of the plant-based burger restaurant Slutty Vegan, and Harlem Hops owner Stacey Lee—both alums of Clark Atlanta University—helped 30 seniors who attend the historically Black college pay off their debt, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Lee, who founded Harlem’s first-ever Black-owned beer bar, was determined to find a way to assist students who are struggling with the cost of tuition. She contacted Cole to explore ways they could join forces and eliminate financial burdens for students so they’d be able to walk across the graduation stage. Cognizant of how the student debt crisis has hit HBCUs the hardest, the women were motivated to utilize their resources to make a difference in the lives of students of color. Cole and Lee—who are members of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated—connected with the school and asked for a list of seniors who needed to pay off debt so they would be able to graduate. They randomly chose 30 students to help and surprised them on campus to let them know that their outstanding balances have been handled.
“God has been so good to us both. It just felt right,” Cold told Because of Them We Can. “Growing up in a single-family household, and being the first to go to college, I know what it feels like to not know where the money is coming from. But there were people who believed in me despite my circumstances and I wanted to be that person for someone else.” Since the inception of her fast-growing business, which has evolved into a staple in Atlanta, she has donated over $100,000 towards the education of college students in need.
Entrepreneurs are stepping up to help students of different ages tackle their debt. In June, a Black-owned barbershop in North Carolina raised money to help high school seniors pay off their debt so they would be able to graduate.
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 50
2. “Moonwalk” by Michael Jackson2 of 50
3. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison3 of 50
4. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar4 of 50
5. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah5 of 50
6. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama6 of 50
7. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead7 of 50
8. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers8 of 50
9. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe9 of 50
10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston10 of 50
11. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan11 of 50
12. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley12 of 50
13. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison13 of 50
14. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant14 of 50
15. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison15 of 50
16. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker16 of 50
17. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka17 of 50
18. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham18 of 50
19. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino19 of 50
20. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers20 of 50
21. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks21 of 50
22. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson22 of 50
23. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall23 of 50
24. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz24 of 50
25. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins25 of 50
26. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin26 of 50
27. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas27 of 50
28. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree28 of 50
29. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene29 of 50
30. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry30 of 50
31. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn31 of 50
32. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou32 of 50
33. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis33 of 50
34. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris34 of 50
35. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane35 of 50
36. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler36 of 50
37. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou37 of 50
38. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown38 of 50
39. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen39 of 50
40. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin40 of 50
41. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder41 of 50
42. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett42 of 50
43. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell43 of 50
44. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki44 of 50
45. “Roots” by Alex Haley45 of 50
46. “Sula” by Toni Morrison46 of 50
47. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho47 of 50
48. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake48 of 50
49. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup49 of 50
50. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell50 of 50
Black Women Entrepreneurs Pay Off Debt For 30 Students At Clark Atlanta University was originally published on newsone.com