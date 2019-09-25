It’s National One-Hit Wonder Day! Who’s Your Favorite “One-Hit Wonder”?

There are a few artists that you can already tell that this one hit is pretty much it for them. But then there are a few that may surprise you and come back with mo’ fiyah! Since it’s National One Hit Wonder Day, The Morning Hustle Show wants you to join the conversation. Angie shared that she thought that after “Crank Dat”, Soulja Boy would be done. She was pleasantly surprised at how he was able to carry on his career. Jordan and Lore’l give a few of there’s along with our listeners and followers. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and listen to some of our favorites…

Trinidad James – All Gold Everything

Shawnna – Gettin’ Some

GS Boyz – Stanky Legg

Desiigner – Panda

Ester Dean – Drop It Low

Rich Boy – Throw Some D’s

