Leah’s Lemonade : Papoose Hit Brittany Taylor?

Bill Cosby is having some not so good news! News broke out that the comedian has been slapped with a bill that will make me slap my mama. Not $275.00…$2.75 million legal bill! Cosby told them that bill is not cute and he is not hear for it; but really he claimed the bill was “egregious”, oh Bill. He is serving three to ten years for molesting and drugging a woman back in 2004. Although in Pennsylvania Superior Court they will try to visit his 2018 conviction appeal.
We will never hear the end of this Tekashi 6ix9ine drama. This is longer than a Harry Potter book series chile. An audio leaked out and his former manager threatened to not only put them paws on him, but he threatened to shoot him! Let’s brace ourselves! Kifano Jordan had a conversation that was wire tapped with a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member ‘Mel Murda’. This happened after 69’s interview on The Breakfast Club back in November of last year. The conversation stated that they believed Tekashi was ‘dry snitching’ on air. Shotti was sentenced to 15 years in prison with crimes committed with Tekashi and Nine Trey Blood members. May I add that they are going to do a docuseries on him on Snapchat Whew! Can’t take this anymore! I will be tuning in every now and then if the drama is loaded!
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #Tekashi69 has been making headlines left and right when it comes to his current case. With all of the attention surrounding him, #Snapchat has taken the opportunity to feature him in one of their upcoming shows. _____________________________________ According to @deadline, “Tekashi69 VS The World” is a part of their new “VS The World Franchise.” The series will be “tracing the rise and fall,” of 6ix9ine. _____________________________________ @tmz_tv reports that the series will be produced by Complex, and while they’re currently in production, the current news surrounding 6ix9ine will more than likely be a part of the series. The show, which is reportedly scheduled to premiere this fall, will also feature interviews from—click the link in the bio to read more at TheShadeRoom.com
Samuel Jackson signs on to be the first celebrity to be the voice of Alexa! As you all know he has one of the most historical voices of our time. Amazon gave him this huge deal and this is a dope for black excellence!
View this post on Instagram
TSR STAFF: Danielle J! @prettyaries16 ___________________________ Well #Roommates, you now have even more of a reason to get one of Amazon’s popular Alexa devices—and you have none other than the legendary Samuel L. Jackson to thank. _______________________________ We’ve all seen the commercials advertising the Amazon Alexa and the phrase “Alexa, play…” has become extremely popular on social media, so to give buyers even more incentive to try it out, Alexa will now feature celebrity voices. The first celebrity to provide their vocal stylings is the great Samuel L. Jackson who is well-known for making his profanity usage in numerous film roles something of an art form. _____________________________ As reported by @deadline, the celebrity voices are part of Alexa’s new feature that will be available to purchase for a .99 cent upgrade. The company revealed a few more details about what to expect when Samuel takes over your Alexa, “Jackson-Click The Link In Bio To Read More! 📸: (@gettyimages)
Speaking of black excellence congrats are due to my fellow Bison! HU, you know!
Nick Cannon my boy just signed a deal for a daytime syndicated talk show set to air 20 Dash 20… Yes… Bison… Had to throw our news in there.
Brittany Taylor is back again! Changing her story about the altercation where she claimed Remy Ma had attacked her over her daughter. Well now text have a leak of her saying that papoose was the one who actually attacked her… Here’s the thing, Remy Ma was arrested because of her accusations… So she’s saying Remy took the L for Papoose. However, it’s hard to believe because why would Pap get Remy and more legal trouble and she was on probation at the time. Y’all know how much Papoose loves Remy Ma. No charges have been pressed after her latest accusation but boy oh boy can’t wait for this story to unfold. I’m sick of Brittany. Nene what is this?
View this post on Instagram
The saga between Love and Hip Hop’s #BrittneyTaylor and #RemyMa continues as Brittney is now making allegations claiming that #Papoose put his hands on her. ____________________________________ In a now leaked Instagram story that was sent to Brittney’s “close friends” list, she alleges that she has video of Papoose “Knock[ing] me out”. ____________________________________ “Papoose is a b***h for touching me and he’s a b***h for making his wife take the rap for it” she said to her close friends list on her IG story. “N***a really knocked me out bro!” she added. “Sh*t making me sick to my soul” ____________________________________ These new allegations Brittney is making come after she accused Remy Ma of giving her a black eye. We will keep you posted on the on going case Roommates.