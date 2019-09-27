Leah’s Lemonade : Papoose Hit Brittany Taylor?

Bill Cosby is having some not so good news! News broke out that the comedian has been slapped with a bill that will make me slap my mama. Not $275.00…$2.75 million legal bill! Cosby told them that bill is not cute and he is not hear for it; but really he claimed the bill was “egregious”, oh Bill. He is serving three to ten years for molesting and drugging a woman back in 2004. Although in Pennsylvania Superior Court they will try to visit his 2018 conviction appeal.

We will never hear the end of this Tekashi 6ix9ine drama. This is longer than a Harry Potter book series chile. An audio leaked out and his former manager threatened to not only put them paws on him, but he threatened to shoot him! Let’s brace ourselves! Kifano Jordan had a conversation that was wire tapped with a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods member ‘Mel Murda’. This happened after 69’s interview on The Breakfast Club back in November of last year. The conversation stated that they believed Tekashi was ‘dry snitching’ on air. Shotti was sentenced to 15 years in prison with crimes committed with Tekashi and Nine Trey Blood members. May I add that they are going to do a docuseries on him on Snapchat Whew! Can’t take this anymore! I will be tuning in every now and then if the drama is loaded!

Samuel Jackson signs on to be the first celebrity to be the voice of Alexa! As you all know he has one of the most historical voices of our time. Amazon gave him this huge deal and this is a dope for black excellence!

Speaking of black excellence congrats are due to my fellow Bison! HU, you know!

Nick Cannon my boy just signed a deal for a daytime syndicated talk show set to air 20 Dash 20… Yes… Bison… Had to throw our news in there.

Brittany Taylor is back again! Changing her story about the altercation where she claimed Remy Ma had attacked her over her daughter. Well now text have a leak of her saying that papoose was the one who actually attacked her… Here’s the thing, Remy Ma was arrested because of her accusations… So she’s saying Remy took the L for Papoose. However, it’s hard to believe because why would Pap get Remy and more legal trouble and she was on probation at the time. Y’all know how much Papoose loves Remy Ma. No charges have been pressed after her latest accusation but boy oh boy can’t wait for this story to unfold. I’m sick of Brittany. Nene what is this?

