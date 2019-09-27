DaBaby Deads Idea Of A Tekashi 6ix9ine Collab

Just a year ago Tekashi 6ix9ine was arguably the most popular rapper in the game and though he rubbed many of his rap peers the wrong way due to his lack of lyrical content and trolling ways, others were more than happy to collaborate with the “Billy” rapper as any exposure to his rabid fan base was considered a big plus. No more.

After turning government informant and dropping dimes and any and everyone he had some kind of dirt on, Tekashi “Henry Hill” 6ix9ine would sooner get initiated into another street gang before having another rapper get on a track with him.

DaBaby echoes this sentiment as he admitted to Big Boy that he would’ve been down to collaborate with the Brooklyn rapper when he was dropping Billboard hit after Billboard hit. But once he began dropping dimes instead, DaBaby had a change of heart.

“Prior to him snitchin’? Hell yeah, I woulda did a song with him,” DaBaby stated. He went on to explain “Why not? It woulda brought me some bread… I play the game. I’m ‘bout my business.”

Can’t be mad at that.

Should Tekashi get early release in 2020 due to his cooperation with feds though, we can’t imagine any amount of money would be enough to convince DaBaby or any other artist for that matter running the chance of losing respect out here on the streets for a hefty bag. Then again you never know what starving artists will do for attention in the age of social media.

Check out DaBaby’s comments below and let us know what you think of his latest album Kirk in the comments.

